IMF will 'force' Akufo-Addo to use presidential jet for travels - Ablakwa

Business News of Monday, 7 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In the past few weeks, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, noted that government would not go back to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a financial bailout.



He added that it is for this reason that government wants to implement the E-levy to rake in revenue to solve most of the problems of the country.



Reacting to this, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has given a reason why the governing New Patriotic Party does not want to go to the IMF for help.



According to him, International Monetary Fund (IMF) will ensure President Nana Addo Danwka Akufo-Addo uses the presidential jet for his travels.



Okudzeto Ablakwa asserted that this is the reason why the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has refused to go back to IMF for financial assistance.



In his view, the IMF will ensure government cuts down on its spending to address the current pressures on revenue, rising debt stock and troubling budget deficit.



Speaking on TV3 Keypoints programme on February 5, 2022, the North Tongu MP said, “The IMF will not allow the President to abandon the presidential jet whenever he is travelling.”



“They will have to cut down on their extravagance [and] on their ostentation. That is why they don’t want to go there,” he added.



Meanwhile, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has said government is seeking to issue Eurobond in 2022 to deal with the funding gap.



He stated that that was an option being considered by government.



On the implementation of the E-levy, despite the controversies, government through the information ministry has been organising town hall meetings to educate Ghanaians on the need to accept the E-levy.



The exercise will also give government feedback on reactions from citizens on the proposed levy and how best to implement it.