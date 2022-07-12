IMF team to meet Dr. Bawumia, Finance Committee of Parliament

Business News of Tuesday, 12 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

We are ready to restore macroeconomic stability – IMF



Government and IMF officials begin formal engagements



IMF bailout will restore public finances – President Akufo-Addo



The Mission team from the International Monetary Fund are expected to meet with the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on July 12, Joy Business has reported.



According to the portal, the team will also meet with the Finance Committee of Parliament as part of its data gathering and discussions with government officials and stakeholders.



It is expected that the meeting with the Vice President, who also is the head of the Economic Management Team, and Parliament will be a high-level meeting which will entail discussions around an economic support programme for Ghana.



Officials from the Fund arrived in Ghana on July 5 to commence talks with government officials for a possible economic support programme.



The meetings are also expected to ensure stakeholder input and support ahead of an imminent financial bailout programme.



MA/FNOQ