Business News of Wednesday, 6 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

IMF team in Ghana to assess economy, propose measures – Report

Ghana facing economic distress

Rating agencies downgrade Ghana’s credit ratings

Cedi struggles against major trading currencies

A team from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have visited Accra-Ghana to assess the economy and propose required measures for the problems identified.

According to Joy Business, it follows recent virtual engagement with government on the economy, threats and the necessary reviews to be undertaken in stabilizing the economy which has been faced with challenges.

The visit by the officials of the Fund is being carried out under its Article IV Consultations, which is usually conducted for every member country under the IMF.

It is expected that an IMF team of economists will meet with government and central bank officials to discuss the country's economic and financial policies.

The IMF’s Article IV consultations provide recommendations on a broad range of issues including fiscal, monetary, and exchange rate policy; health care and pensions; labour market policy (including wages, unemployment compensation, and employment protections); and other policy issues.

