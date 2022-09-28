IMF talks: Parameters for debt sustainability have not been reached yet – Ofori-Atta

Business News of Wednesday, 28 September 2022

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has stated that the government is still in the process of concluding the debt sustainability analysis with the International Monetary Fund, a key requirement for accessing a supported programme.



According to him, no conclusion has been reached yet on the parameters of any debt operations.



During a press briefing on September 28, 2022, he said, “we simply have not reached any agreement with the Fund on the parameters of any debt operations as we are in the process of completing the debt sustainability analysis. Government shall continue to actively engage all stakeholders in a clear and transparent manner as we seek to fast-track the IMF negotiation process.”



The Ministry of Finance on September 26, 2022, said the new IMF mission in Ghana is currently underway to conduct a debt sustainability analysis.



Ofori-Atta, however, stated that the IMF and Government Team are working to update the medium-term macro-fiscal framework to inform IMF programme design.



“Also, the Government Team and the IMF Team are discussing policy measures and structural reforms proposed in our economic programme aimed at addressing the economic challenges facing the country towards restoring and sustaining macroeconomic stability, and fiscal and debt sustainability, as well as promoting durable and inclusive growth and social protection,” he noted.



He, therefore, reiterated the government’s commitment to ensure that the country’s financial sector is protected.



