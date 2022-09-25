IMF talks: Debt restructuring impact on financial systems will be minimised – Akligoh

Business News of Sunday, 25 September 2022

The Ministry of Finance has given the assurance that an imminent debt restructuring programme will have less impact on the country’s financial system and investor confidence.



The Government of Ghana is expected to commence talks with either domestic or external bondholders as part of efforts to restructure the country’s cedi debt ahead of plans to secure a US$3 billion loan facility from the International Monetary Fund.



One of the key requirements for the loan facility will entail the restructuring of the country’s debt which has been soaring at an alarming rate.



Reacting to concerns raised by some finance experts on the potential impact of the debt restructuring exercise, Director of the Financial Sector Division at the Finance Ministry, Sampson Akligoh said government will critically consider the plight of affected parties.



“No decision will be taken without external conversations… It is important that nothing is done to compromise the banking system and destroy people’s confidence in the banking sector as a whole.”



He, however, added that key players in Ghana’s financial sector will be prioritized as government engages the IMF on a potential support programme



“I understand why the analysts will say this…But if you’re within the Ministry of Finance, the job is that you have to do whatever you can to minimise the impact so that the economy is not disrupted,” he is quoted by Joy Business.



“Yes, we have a difficulty. But it is not something that we cannot sail through,” Akligoh added.



Meanwhile, a team from the International Monetary Fund are expected to arrive in Ghana on Monday September 26 to hold official negotiations with the government of Ghana for a loan request.



According to a Reuters report, the negotiations will centre on polices and reforms that could be supported by the IMF under economic support programme for Ghana.



Ghana is targeting an amount of US$3 billion over three years from the Fund once an agreement on a programme is reached.



