IMF re-affirms 6.2% growth rate for Ghana in 2022

Business News of Tuesday, 11 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

IMF predicts Ghana’s GDP growth by 6.2% in 2022



Global economy to grow by 4.9% - IMF



Sub-Sahara Africa to grow by 3.8%



The International Monetary Fund (IMF), in its October 2021 World Economic Outlook report has reaffirmed that Ghana’s economy would grow by 6.2% in 2022.



In April 2021, the IMF in its Fiscal Monitor had predicted that Ghana’s economy would grow by the same rate (6.2percent).



Countries in sub-Sahara Africa would on average grow by 3.8 percent in 2022, according to the IMF



The IMF also predicted that the global economy would grow by 4.9 percent in 2022 which is lower than the 5.9 prediction for 2021.



It explained that the world growth projection for 2021 was reduced by 0.1 percentage points due to the downgrade of advanced economies, partly due to supply disruptions and of low-income developing countries due to worsening pandemic dynamics.



The IMF also predicted that advanced countries would grow by 4.5 percent in 2022 while emerging market and developing economies would grow by 5.1 percent.



See below the 2022 growth projection by the IMF (photo credit IMF)







