IMF programmes will heap hardships on Ghanaians - TUC

Business News of Monday, 18 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Government seeks financial bailout from IMF



Ghana has run to IMF 16 times, Dr Baah



IMF programmes divorced of reality, TUC



Secretary-General of Trades Union Congress (TUC), Dr Yaw Baah, has averred that government's engagement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a financial bailout will rather worsen the plights of Ghanaians.



According to him, IMF programmes are completely detached from reality per the times Ghana has run to IMF for help.



Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Monday, July 18, 2022, Dr Baah asserted that the main challenge of government in the management of the local economy is because of corruption and failure on the part of successive goverments to transform the economy.



"Greatest challenge ahead of us is IMF-sponsored programme. As you know, IMF-sponsored programme or policies are completely divorced from reality. We already communicated our objection to the decision to seek an IMF bailout for the eighteenth time. We are convinced that an IMF programme will not solve problems. It will only bring hardships to Ghanaians," he said.



"We insist that our main challenge in the management of the economy has to do with corruption and the failure on part of successive governments to transform the structure of the Ghanaian economy to allow Ghanaians to produce what we eat and eat what produce," he stated.



"IMF programmes will not deal with these fundamental structural issues...We that the eighteenth IMF programme being negotiated now will not be different from the previous ones. What will surely be different this time is that TUC will lead the working people of Ghana to resist any attempts to impose hardships workers population, as a whole," the TUC Secretary-General stated.



The Government of Ghana on July 1 made a U-turn on its strong position of not seeking support from IMF amid an economic downturn.



A team from the IMF, led by Carlo Sdralevich arrived in the country on July 5 to engage government officials for a possible bailout.



The IMF programme is aimed at restoring macroeconomic stability and safeguarding debt sustainability among many others.



ESA/FNOQ