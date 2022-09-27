IMF programme alone will not be enough to solve Ghana’s current challenges – Economist

Business News of Tuesday, 27 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An economist at the University of Ghana, Prof. Godfred Bokpin, has noted that an IMF programme alone will not be able to solve the country’s current economic challenges.



He proposed that a major constitutional reform on governance should be adopted to augment the steps the country is taking to find lasting solutions to the hardships in the country.



According to a citinewsroom report on September 25, 2022, Prof Bokpin stated that government can demonstrate some level of stability to the IMF in order to get financial assistance but that will not solve Ghana’s problems in the long term.



“The IMF program in itself is not enough. You can show enough commitment to the IMF that these are the fiscal adjustments that we want to do in order to bring our debt to a more sustainable level and therefore agree to lend to the country. But with where we are right now, merely focusing on an IMF program will not be enough,” he is quoted by citinewsroom.com.



He made the comments after Ghana’s economy was further downgraded by a rating agency, Fitch Ratings on September 24, 2022, from “CCC” to “CC”.



The government has however been asked to ensure that certain reforms to the public sector are pursued.



“Ghana needs to pursue concurrently, some kind of governance reform which will also entail doing some adjustments to our constitution. Also, initiating certain productivity-enhancing reforms across the entire spectrum of the public sector will help. An inefficient public sector represents a cost to the private sector as it interacts with the private sector,” he asserted.



Watch the latest episode of BizTech below:











SSD/FNOQ