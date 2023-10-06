You are here: HomeBusiness2023 10 06Article 1857602

Business News of Friday, 6 October 2023

IMF and Ghana reach staff-level agreement for first review of $3 billion loan

The International Monetary Fund and the government of Ghana have reached a staff-level agreement on the first review of the $3 billion loan facility, Reuters has reported.

According to Reuters' Africa Senior Markets Correspondent, Rachel Savage, the development paves way for a disbursement of a second tranche of $600 million loan facility pending executive board approval from the IMF.

To get the money, Ghana needs to reach a debt deal with its official creditors, she wrote via the X platform, formerly Twitter.

"To ensure timely completion of the review, the country needs official creditors to quickly reach agreement on a debt treatment in line with the financing assurances they provided in May 2023," Rachel Savage further quoted.

