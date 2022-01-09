IMANI Africa questions economic impact of six new regions

Business News of Sunday, 9 January 2022

Founding President of Imani Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has questioned the economic impact of the six additional regions that were created by the Akufo-Addo government.



“So what has been the productive value to the economy since six additional regions were created?” He asked in a Facebook post.



Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo patted his government on the back for successfully implementing the proposals for and the creation of six new regions, describing it as historic.



“We have written some Ghanaian history,” he stated on Tuesday, February 12 2019, explaining that it is the first time under Ghana’s 1992 constitution that the provision on the creation of new regions have been “invoked and successfully been implemented”.



In the run-up to the 2016 general elections, then-candidate Nana Akufo-Addo pledged to facilitate the creation of four regions from the Western, Northern, Brong Ahafo and Northern regions on the back of proposals from the chiefs and people in the area.



On assumption of office, he established the Ministry of Regional Reorganisation and Development primarily to spearhead the creation of the new regions which according to the government was at the heart of the people in the areas.



Eventually, the regions were created.