ILO demands details on measures to eliminate child labour in Ghana

Business News of Friday, 1 July 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Ghana has been directed by the International Labour Organization (ILO), Committee of Experts on the Applications of Conventions and Recommendations to provide detailed information on practical measures put in place to eradicate the worst forms of child labour, especially in cocoa and fishing sectors.



The country must do so before the next session of the Committee.



The ILO noted with concern that since 2015 only ten prosecutions of persons involved in child trafficking have been made.



In this regard, the ILO, under the framework of Trade for Decent Work, is equipping Ghana’s Judiciary and Labour Inspectors with the skills to participate actively in the elimination of child labour through the application of international labour standards as pertains to Ghana’s laws.



The three-day training comes at a time when the ILO Committee of Experts on the applications of Conventions and Recommendations is strongly urging government to pursue efforts to strengthen the capacity of law enforcement officials, including the Ghana Police Service, prosecutors and judges so as to ensure that thorough investigations and prosecutions of persons who engage in the sale and trafficking of children.