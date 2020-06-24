Press Releases of Wednesday, 24 June 2020

Source: IGRED

IGRED launches an ‘Open Mic’ against rape culture

IGRED - The Institute of Gender Research, Education and Development, is launching the 1st Edition of its “Artistic Gender Advocacy”, under the theme, “OPEN MIC Against Rape Culture”.



IGRED is making a call to all talented spoken word artists, who are genuinely passionate about the fight against rape, to submit a written and one-minute audio version of their piece via our email: igredfoundation@gmail.com.



The deadline for submission is 7th July 2020. Shortlisted poets will be contacted for free professional coverage of their spoken word recitals, which will be used for educational and advocacy purposes, with social media as a driving tool. Poets of both genders and persons living with a disability are all encouraged to participate.



IGRED will be giving out a prize of $100, to the most shared and engaging piece, and $50 to the 2nd most shared and most engaged piece on social media.



Rape is a serious crime which calls for persistent action by every member of society, in order to effectively eliminate the socio-cultural pillars, which provide a thriving place for perpetration. In spite of the prevalence of this canker, it receives massive attention occasionally, when another horrendous case re-surfaces.



IGRED’s Artistic Gender Advocacy is set to use the captivating effects of art, to address important issues, with maintained persistence. Our goal is to consistently educate and advocate for a positive change in mindsets and behaviors, which subjugates, disrepute’s and harms women and girls.



Using the art of spoken word- poetry in our maiden programme, IGRED will address the trivialization of rape, victim-blaming, and highlight other issues to demand a wide introspection on how rape has comfortably prevailed because society has actively allowed it to.



At IGRED, we leave no tool behind in our gender-based advocacy, because we believe different approaches to advocacy reach different social groups, and a culmination of all accounts for a greater impact.



We invite members of society who are passionate about using artistry to speak on issues affecting women, and girls to be members of IGRED’s Gender Artistry Community to participate in our subsequent Gender Artistry Advocacy.



We look forward to engaging all stakeholders because our silence will never protect our women and girls who form the most vulnerable group. We must speak!

