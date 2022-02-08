IFDC committed to boosting economic development in agric value chain

Business News of Tuesday, 8 February 2022

Fertilizer key to smallholder farming



IFDC, Government working to improve fertilizer challenges



Climate changes investment key to agric value- Dr. Camara



The International Fertilizer Development Centre Ghana (IFDC) has reiterated its commitment to increasing local economic development through increasing food and agriculture productivity.



According to Dr. Oumou Camara who is regional director for North and West Africa, IFDC's interventions particularly in Ghana are aimed at significantly boosting the production of higher quality food by eliminating waste and environmental destruction.



Delivering remarks at the launch an Open Door Week on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 Dr. Camara said, IFDC has through effective and environmentally sound crop nutrient technologies, boosted agriculture productivity particularly in Ghana and other parts of the Sub-Saharan region.



"We at IFDC are committed to providing innovative solutions to create a food secured and environmentally sustainable world. Additionally IFDC is on top of promoting climate-smart and resilient farming systems and technologies among smallholder farmers to reduce environmental impacts associated with agriculture productivity"



"IFDC in collaboration with the Government of Ghana and other parts has been working to address challenges in the fertilizer industry, to enable farmers and other stakeholders to overcome these and become more productive, using tools such as the Fertilizer dashboard and Ghana Food Expansion Program," she added.



Dr. Camara further underscored the need for climate change investments aimed at improving the environment, food security and boosting farm yields and productivity.
















