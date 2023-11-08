I will stabilise Ghana’s economy if re-elected in 2024 – Mahama

Business News of Wednesday, 8 November 2023

Source: happyghana.com

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has conveyed his commitment to bringing economic stability to Ghana should he be elected in the 2024 general elections.



During a manifesto presentation by the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Mahama emphasized his intent to implement practical economic policies focused on reducing public debt, addressing inflation, and limiting the central bank’s financing of the government through the Bank of Ghana.



Mahama underscored the need to halt the ongoing economic decline and restore stability to the country’s financial landscape.



“There must be an end to this decline and the restoration of stability to the economy so that Ghanaian citizens and working people can brief a sigh of relief and not have their already inadequate income eroded by inflationary pressures.



“In the last few years, I have been outlining policies that the NDC will implement and the aim is to stop the steep decline in the economy, turn it around and stabilise it.”



Furthermore, Mahama pledged to enact stringent measures to safeguard the rights of workers, reflecting his commitment to the welfare and well-being of the labour force.



In tandem with Mahama’s assurances, Dr. Yaw Baah, the Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress, advocated for a comprehensive review of the macroeconomic policy framework.



Such a review he said would aim to create jobs, ensure food security, address housing needs, and uphold the rights of workers, all to enhance the overall socio-economic landscape in Ghana.



