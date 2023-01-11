I will run a lean government as president - Alan Kyerematen

Business News of Wednesday, 11 January 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Alan Kyerematen has said he will run a lean government if elected President of Ghana.



In his address to the nation on Tuesday, 10 January 2023, declaring his intent to contest the flagbearer position of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), the former Minister for Trade and Industry said “the architecture of government will be overhauled by consolidating some existing Ministries, Departments and Agencies.”



“This will mean running a lean government structure that will ensure operational efficiency and effectiveness in the delivery of Government services,” he explained.



Mr Kyerematen until his resignation last week was part of what has been described as an “elephant size” government headed by President Nana Akufo-Addo.



President Akufo-Addo has the largest number of ministers and appointees than any government in the history of the country.



Several calls from Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), opposition political parties, religious bodies and a cross section of the populace for the president to reduce the size of government has fallen on deaf ears.



Meanwhile, downsizing his government if elected President is part of Mr Kyerematen’s Great Transformational Plan (GTP) which he believes will lead to a new dawn of restoration, rebuilding and reward for the nation.



The GTP will span the period 2025 to 2030 and will be anchored on the following:



· A New Agricultural Revolution (NAR) for Ghana



· Industrial Transformation



· Accelerated Infrastructure Development



· Digital Mainstreaming



· Energy Security and Diversification



· Decarbonization and Climate Resilience



· National Security and Defence Optimization



· Downsizing Government



· Strategic Engagement with the International Community