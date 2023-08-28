'I will not allow this economy to collapse under my watch' – Akufo-Addo's 2017 tweet pops up

Business News of Monday, 28 August 2023

In 2017, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo promised that he would not allow the Ghanaian economy to collapse under his watch.



Delivering his State of the Nation Address before parliament on February 21, 2017, President Akufo-Addo said his government will significantly reduce the fiscal deficit in that year.



But fast forward to 2023, the governing New Patriotic Party, led by President Akufo-Addo, has come under intense criticism over the management of the economy, which is currently under an International Monetary Fund (IMF) Programme.



Although the government has occasionally attributed the economic challenges to external shocks, such as the Russia-Ukraine War and the COVID-19 pandemic, a cross-section of the public has rebutted the claims, while accusing the government of gross mismanagement of the public purse and failed institutions.



A tweet posted by Akufo-Addo via Twitter in 2017 has popped up on the social media platform X [Formerly Twitter], leaving some users agitated over the failed promise.



“I will not allow this economy to collapse under my watch. We will reduce significantly the fiscal deficit this year,” the 2017 tweet read.





