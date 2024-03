I will grant tax amnesty to all businesses in Ghana to allow for a fresh start – Bawumia

Business News of Thursday, 21 March 2024

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has pledged to grant tax amnesty to businesses and individuals with outstanding tax arrears if he is given the mandate to rule Ghana in 2025.



He said this would afford businesses to start afresh and encourage the filing of taxes.



Addressing a gathering at the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce & Industry and the Ghana Bar Association on March 20, 2024, Dr Bawumia, who is also the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), emphasized the significance of providing businesses and individuals with a fresh start.



“I am going to start with a clean slate in 2025, and that is why in 2025, we are going to grant a tax amnesty to all businesses and individuals and start afresh.



“All businesses and individuals will have a tax amnesty, and we will start afresh,” he said.



