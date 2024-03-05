I will ensure government makes the right investments in tourism sector to create jobs - Mercer

Business News of Tuesday, 5 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The ministerial nominee for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Andrew Egyapa Mercer has pledged to uphold government investment in the sector to foster employment opportunities.



In his vetting before the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Tuesday, March 5, Mercer underscored the substantial job creation potential within the tourism industry, which could effectively mitigate the nation's escalating unemployment challenges.



Highlighting the strategic significance of tourism, the Sekondi Member of Parliament referenced flagship initiatives like the Year of Return, emphasizing their roles in attracting investments to Ghana.



Despite acknowledging existing government efforts, the minister-designate explained the need for further actions to benefit the Ghanaian populace.



He affirmed his commitment to injecting dynamism into ministry operations, advocating for enhanced collaboration with the private sector to advance the nation's tourism agenda.



"So, I will ensure that the government makes the right investments. Already, a lot has been done in terms of the project, product and the marketing of the Year of Return, for example, December in Ghana has created huge jobs but a lot more has to be done, and it will be my responsibility then to ensure the right investments in the sector are done to ensure job creation," he said.



Andrew Egyapa Mercer is the first appointee to be vetted following the nomination of ministers and deputies by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo recently.



