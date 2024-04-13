'I will come back and buy the country even if Ghanaians reject me' - Cheddar vows

Business News of Saturday, 13 April 2024

Ghanaian entrepreneur and aspiring presidential candidate, Nana Kwame Bediako, widely known as Cheddar or Freedom Jacob Caesar, has sparked controversy with his bold declaration that despite current sentiments, he will eventually amass enough wealth to acquire the nation.



In an interview with TV3, Cheddar said, "If I create a million millionaires and take 10% from each person, I will definitely be richer than the country, so be careful. Ghanaians might not want me today, but when I return, I will be back to buy the country."



This statement comes amidst his official announcement to run for the presidency under the banner of the New Force political movement.



The revelation and his emergence as the enigmatic 'Man in the Mask' have stirred both intrigue and scepticism among the Ghanaian populace.



Even though Cheddar admits his unfamiliarity with politics, he attributes his decision to contest as a presidential hopeful to a compelling inner voice, echoing the guiding force that has shaped many aspects of his life.



During some of his media rounds, Nana Kwame Bediako has reiterated plans to embark on an industrial revolution if given the nod by citizens in the 2024 general elections to be Ghana's president.



He asserts that this bold revolution is vital for job creation, especially among the youth.



