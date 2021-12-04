'I want to see a lot of youth in agriculture' - 2021 National Best Farmer

Business News of Saturday, 4 December 2021

Alhaji Mashoud Mohammed adjudged 2021 National Best Farmer



Farmers want access to credit facilities



Farmers urge government to do more for the agricultural sector



The 2021 National Best Farmer, Alhaji Mashud Mohammed, has added his voice to calls for young people to venture into agriculture stating, it is lucrative.



Speaking after being adjudged the 2021 National Best Farmer, Mashud Mohammed lamented the fact that agriculture has been left for the aged and retired people.



According to him, the youth should not abandon the occupation to only the aged and elderly.



“I want to see so many youths coming into agriculture. Looking at things, it looks like farming is being left to only the aged or people who have retired. I will invite young people to venture into farming because farming is very profitable," Alhaji Mashud Mohammed urged.



He however pleaded with financial sector players to make access to credit facilities flexible for farmers.



“Agriculture has two main challenges which is financing and mechanization and the third one is irrigation. And that one can be solved if we are able to solve the two. Most financial institutions don’t lend so much to farmers they see it to be very risky so they don’t want to lend to farmers and then adequate machinery for modern agricultural practices, we are lacking them in Ghana so if government could do something about it, it will be very helpful even though government has started something, we urge them to do more”







Alhaji Mashoud lauded government for its contribution to the agricultural sector especially the recognition being given to farmers in recent times.



44-year-old Alhaji Mashud Mohammed was adjudged the National Best Farmer for 2021 on Friday, December 3, taking over from Solomon Kwadwo Kusi who took the award last year.





Alhaji Mashud Mohammed, from the Mion District of the Northern Region, received GH₵600,000 from the Agricultural Development Bank, 500,000 worth of insurance cover from GLICO Insurance, and a study trip to Israel sponsored by Broadspectrum Limited. He also received an offer of a two-bedroom flat at any location of his choice in the country.



The First Runner-Up position went to Suleman Yidana, from the North East Region. Suleman Yidana took home a tractor, trailer, Disc Plough, a Boom Sprayer, and 300,000 worth of insurance cover by GLICO Insurance as well as a study trip to Israel.



The Second Runner-up position went to Reverend Samuel Sida from the Asutifi North District of the Ahafo Region who received a Nissan Navara Double Cabin Pick-Up and 200,000 worth of insurance cover from GLICO Insurance.



This year’s event was held at the Adisadel College Park in the central region on the theme “Planting for Food and Jobs-Consolidating Food Systems in Ghana.”





In all, a total of 165 farmers and fishermen were awarded at the ceremony. Mr. Kweku Ehun from Gomoa West Central also won the Best Fisherman award and goes home with a two-bedroom house built at his preferred location.