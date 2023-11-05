I've seen sacrifices and struggles Ghanaians are going through - Bawumia talks economy

Business News of Sunday, 5 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has finally spoken about the economic challenges Ghanaians are going through.



Bawumia, who was elected flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) after the November 4 primaries spoke about the economy during his acceptance speech at the Accra Sports Stadium.



According to him, Ghana's economy was not immune to global economic challenges brought on by international exogenous factors but that efforts were underway to fix the challenges.



The veep who is chair of the Economic Management Team (EMT) of the current government said he was aware of the sacrifices and struggles that Ghanaians are going through and that he was assuring that signs of recovery are currently underway.



Bawumia has been serially accused of abandoning his economic forte that brought him fame prior to 2016 speaking more to issues around digitalization in recent years.







