I've been able to build a house with my GH¢500 business - lady reveals

Business News of Friday, 30 July 2021

Source: SVTV Africa, Contributor

Single mother and trader, Grace Mensah has shared with SVTV Africa how she managed to build a home for herself in her hometown with a business worth GH¢500.



Speaking on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami, Grace indicated that it is better to sell than sell herself for money. Moreover, she advised that instead of choosing quick money; sell or trade something.



“I started my food business with GH¢500 cedis. If I tell you I have a house in my village, you would not believe me. Because prices have gone up I visit the market with GH¢600 and at the end of the week, I make GH¢300 as profit.



At the end of the month, I make GH¢1200. So I will advise my sisters to say selling is bad. You can sell food, clothes, cosmetics etc,” she advised.



The mother of one added that she prefers selling than being a company worker because “I make more in a week. If I have to go to Sakumono every day, that will be Ghs15 daily. If I take that out of the salary, how much do I have left,” she asked.



