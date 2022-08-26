I trust managers of the economy to take us out of IMF – Sammi Awuku

Business News of Friday, 26 August 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

The ruling NPP administration has been criticized especially by the major opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for "mismanaging" the economy and blaming it on COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war.



Meanwhile, the government is currently in the process of borrowing $2 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



Speaking to these issues in a one-on-one interview on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', the National Lottery Authority boss, Sammi Awuku said there's light at the end of the tunnel.



He said: "I think we are in extraordinary times but what gives me hope is that this government has not abandoned its beautiful initiatives . . . I trust these managers of the economy to manage us out of the IMF".



According to him, he's confident that President Akufo-Addo will turn things around as far as the economy is concerned.



"You're only a leader when you turn and the people are following you, but when you turn and the people are not following you, you're only taking a walk," he added.



Listen to him in the video below



