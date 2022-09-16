‘I totally disagree’ – Duncan Amoah on BOST margin retention

Business News of Friday, 16 September 2022

Executive Secretary of the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC), Duncan Amoah, has disagreed with the government’s decision to maintain the BOST margin on petroleum products.



According to him, the government should rethink its decision.



He made the comments after the Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, stated that the 9pesewas BOST margin on petroleum products will not be taken off anytime soon.



“I can promise that the BOST margin on petroleum products is not being taken off anytime soon. We will use the BOST margin efficiently and effectively to protect the citizens of this country against the vagaries of private sector interest, which has always been about profit,” the minister said at BOST’s first annual general meeting on September 14, 2022.



But Duncan Amoah believes that the BOST margin may not be necessary if the entity keeps to its stipulated mandate.



“I totally disagree with the Minister when he says that the margin will not be taken off bearing in mind the very fact that, the private BDCs also have depots where products are stored, and they do not get any margin but operate leanly. So perhaps this conversation must be had in a broader manner,” he is quoted by CitiNewsroom.com.



Meanwhile, many have called for the scrapping of some taxes and levies on petroleum products to ease the pressure on consumers.



But the government is yet to heed the call.



