I said a bunch of plantain was GH¢4 in 2022, things have changed – Agric Minister

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Minister of Food and Agriculture, has indicated that a bunch of plantain in the market has exceeded GH¢4 reflecting how expensive things are in the market.



According to him, the prices of food are expensive all over the world and not peculiar to Ghana, hence when people are discussing the high prices of food in Ghana, it should be put into context.



Speaking in an interview with Accra-based TV3, Thursday, August 11, the minister reiterated that one of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government's flagship programmes, Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ), has yielded much results and has even prevented food shortages in the country.



Dr Afriyie Akoto noted that through the PFJ, Ghana has become an exporter of so many varieties of food.



“People wrongfully say there is a food shortage, there is no food shortage in Ghana. If you look at all the sectors, the agric sector stands out as the sector which is doing well.”



On his infamous GH¢4 bunch of plantain claims made in 2020, Dr Afriyie Akoto, who is rumoured to be aiming to succeed Akufo-Addo said, “I said that 2 years ago. Things have changed.”



