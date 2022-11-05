'I’m the best man to turn around Ghana’s economic woes' – Ken Ofori-Atta

Business News of Saturday, 5 November 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

The Finance Minister for Ghana Ken-Ofori-Atta says he’s the right person to redeem the country’s sinking economy and take it back to its rightful position.



With the entire NPP majority caucus in parliament supporting him, he says he remains the right person to redeem the country’s sinking economy.



Speaking at a meeting with the Association of Ghana Industries, Ofori-Atta said calls for his resignation or dismissal are ill-informed.



The Finance Minister is asking Ghanaians to give him and the government the needed support to remedy the current economic crisis.



“Let me assure you that you have a Finance Minister who has gone through all the pains and the aches, and nobody can really say we don’t understand what we are doing. The question is what resources do we have and how are we going to deploy them in the nation that we have and how do we stand firm in very difficult circumstances but being very confident?



“Let me assure you all that your best bet is still Ghana; we can do it, and we should do it,” Ofori-Atta said.



“Even though the issue started with a group of 80-plus, the caucus meeting aligned with the decision of that group.”



“So it is no longer the cause of the 80-plus group. It is the agenda for the entire caucus,” he revealed.



Ghana has been seriously hit hard and are currently struggling to stabilize the economy hardship which led to calls for the finance minister to resign.



The west African country are currently negotiating with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for support for the ailing economy which has resulted in cost of living by Ghanaians