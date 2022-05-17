I'm motivated to fix Menzgold by 2023 – NAM1 to Ghanaians

Business News of Tuesday, 17 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NAM1 was engaged in money laundering, EOCO



EOCO freezes accounts and landed properties of NAM 1



NAM1 vows to 'right wrongs' in Menzgold saga



Chief Executive Officer of embattled gold dealership firm, Nana Appiah Mensah, has hinted at plans to 'fix' the defunct Menzgold Company Limited.



Despite an ongoing court case over the alleged illegal operations of the firm, NAM1 as he’s popularly known as indicated that he has been empowered to 'right all the wrongs' and get his business back on track in 2023.



In a video message sent to his former employees and friends to mark his birthday on May 16, NAM1 assured the general public and aggrieved Menzgold customers of ‘renewed hope’ in the coming year.



“A knight templar is truly a fearless knight and secure on every side. For his soul is protected by an arm of faith, just as his body is protected by an arm of steel. He is thus deeply armed and need fear neither demons nor men”. Behold! the light is reborn,” portions of his post on Instagram read.



"Thanks to y’all for the best wishes. Y’all give me an urge; a good reason to want to FIX Menzgold swiftly like the speed of light. I’m motivated. God willing, we shall have clean slate a year by now,” Nana Appiah Mensah added.



Meanwhile, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) earlier in January this year was granted express permission to auction and sell properties belonging to the defunct Menzgold CEO.



The order was granted at the Financial and Economic Crimes Division of Accra High Court, presided over by Justice Afia Serwaa Botwe. As part of the exercise, companies belonging to Nana Appiah Mensah were to be auctioned and sold along with assets.



The said properties, include; Zylofon Art Complex, Brew Energy, G-Tech Automobile, Brew Marketing Consult, Zylofon Music and Media Company Limited, Star Madrid Football Club.



In addition to the order, the court has frozen two other properties, which is an uncompleted residential property at Trassaco Valley and another 510 acres of land also said to belong to NAM1.



The move, however, comes after EOCO filed a motion in January praying the Accra High Court to permit it to auction and sell properties belonging to the embattled gold dealership firm.



Director of Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), Abu Issah, had earlier disclosed, Nana Appiah Mensah, otherwise known as NAM1, was also engaged in money laundering activities.







