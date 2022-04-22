I look forward to countless days of Ghanaian women in top positions – Addo Awadzi

Business News of Friday, 22 April 2022

There still remains 31.4% average gender gap across four key growth indicators



Women’s participation in the labour market stalling – 2020 WEF report



Elsie Addo Awadzi calls for comprehensive approach required to address cultural, structural barriers against women



Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Elsie Addo Awadzi, is optimistic of a time where women participation in key leadership positions will become countless.



According to her, a comprehensive stakeholder approach is required to address all the structural and cultural barriers that keep women lagging behind in rising to the top in the digital economy.



Delivering the keynote address at the first annual leadership conference organised by the Ghana Employers Association, Mrs Awadzi said this approach is necessary to unleash the full potential of Ghana’s economy and make it more resilient with women at the helm of top positions.



“I look forward to a day soon when in Ghana we won’t have to count how many women have been CEOs, Board chairs, Parliamentarians, Presidents, and the like...A Ghana where every girl knows there are equal opportunities not only to start and advance in school, but also to dream big and achieve their dreams unconstrained through smart work and tenacity.”



“For our part, Bank of Ghana takes pride with internal policies that prohibit discrimination in whatever form. Our female officials are a strong community that is motivated to grow professionally to take up leadership roles. Indeed, about a third of all our senior management roles are occupied by women,” she added.



The second deputy governor, however, commended organisations that have instituted women-led and women-focused associations that provide support and promotion of a conducive work environment for women.



“Many other organisations are doing these and more, and this gives me hope. We must however all commit to do more,” Elsie Addo Awadzi said.



Meanwhile the Bank of Ghana enjoins all banks operating in the country to abide by Ghana’s Sustainable Banking Principles which include; the need to promote gender equality in Board, management, and other roles, and to promote gender inclusive access to banking products and services.