I invested my fees into business - KNUST student

Business News of Thursday, 21 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

KNUST defers 6,000 students over non-payment of fees



It's my fault, KNUST student



Give us more time, Defaulted KNUST student



One of the affected students at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has in a video captured by TV3 said he pumped his money [fees] into a business.



According to him, the aim was to accrue interest on the amount of money he invested.



Accepting that he made a mistake, he pleaded with the management of the school to give the defaulters some time to gather monies to settle their debts.



“I used the money to do one or two things but I knew I will get profit from it and I will put it back. But I didn’t expect this to be that quick. It is my own fault, I won’t tell my parents,” the student told TV3 in an interview.



Background



More than 6,000 students at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have deferred their courses due to their inability to pay their tuition fees by the stipulated deadline given by management.



According to the management of KNUST, the deferred students represent 8% of the entire student population.