'I have not tendered in my resignation' – Charles Adu-Boahen

Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Charles Adu-Boahen, has said he is still at post despite growing pressures from all quarters for him and Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, to resign or be sacked by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



In a response to reports that he had resigned, the minister of state denied such claims saying he had never tendered a resignation



“No sir! Never. You can quote me. I have not tendered my resignation,” myjoyonline.com quoted Charles Adu-Boahen as saying.



It will be recalled that North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, in a Twitter post on October 27 suggested that the minister had tendered in resignation but questioned why President Akufo-Addo was refusing to accept it.



The MP tweeted: “Parliament may have to turn the heat on President Akufo-Addo. Why is he refusing to accept the resignation of the Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen? The President continues to downplay the profound economic crisis created by his abysmal leadership”.



Ablakwa’s comment came two days after over 80 NPP MPs demanded the sack of Ofori-Atta and Charles Adu-Boahen.



The group said failure by President Akufo-Addo to heed their call will mean they will not pursue government business in Parliament.



Following this, the president held meetings with the MPs where it is reported that he has appealed to them to allow Ken Ofori-Atta in particular complete the IMF negotiations.



The Majority Caucus in a statement confirmed that the demands of the MPs will be ‘acted upon’ after the conclusion of IMF negotiations and the presentation of the Budget Statement and Economic Policy in November 2022, and the subsequent passage of the Appropriation Bill.



