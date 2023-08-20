I have built a house, a home office from betting – Serial bettor debunks ‘laziness’ claims

Business News of Sunday, 20 August 2023

A serial bettor, Clinton Opoku, has disagreed with claims that betting is for lazy people.



According to him, betting requires constant work, and that cannot be something that lazy people do.



The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, in defending the tax, noted that betting makes the youth lazy and does not encourage hard work.



Contrary to the claims, Clinton said he has been able to build a house and has a home office where he prepares betting odds all the time.



Quoted by citinewsroom.com, he said: “I have an office in my house that I built from betting, and I come here to do my analyses. I have to put pen to paper because, at the end of the day, there are people waiting for me to give them winning odds so they can make money. So, you can’t say that’s a lazy job because I work 24/7.”



Clinton, who is popularly known as LimoGh, also hinted that he has plans to establish a betting company.



“I have people who often call to ask for odds, and I tell them to hold on a bit while I finish working on the odds. I’m even planning to set up my own company by the end of the year. So how can anyone describe betting as something for lazy people?” he asked.



