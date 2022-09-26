'I don’t sit far away behind my PC typing doom' - Gabby replies Prof Hanke

Business News of Monday, 26 September 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Professor of Applied Economics at the John Hopkins University in the United States has received a reply from leading member of the New Patriotic Party, NPP, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko.
Prof. Steve Hanke had suggested in a tweet that Gabby must be living on a different planet to suggest that the government and Finance Ministry deserved praise for handling of the economy despite an economic crunch.
Gabby's response dealt with three specific indices - his location, his views about the Ghanaian economy and the living conditions of citizens as well as how he approaches the issues at hand.
In response to the 'living on another planet' jibe by Hanke, Gabby said in a tweet quoting Hanke's critique: "I live on the part of this planet called Ghana."
On the economy, he stated: "I see, I feel how tough things are, especially for the average Ghanaian. I see how tough it is for Govt and the constant struggle to keep bills paid, kids in school, our lights on etc.
"I don’t sit far away behind my PC typing doom," his post concluded.
