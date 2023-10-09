I did not use an alias to operate real estate business – Cecilia Daapah tells Court

Business News of Monday, 9 October 2023

Former Minister of Sanitation of Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah, has denied using an alias to operate a real estate business.



This comes after the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) had cited the former minister as using suspicious transactions with her accounts to operate an undisclosed real estate company under the alias name of 'Nana Yaa Ode'.



In a contained affidavit seeking to oppose an application for confirmation of re-seized GH¢2.83 million and re-frozen bank accounts of Cecilia Dapaah, she explained that the supposed Nana Yaa Ode alias, under the real estate business, is that of her late mother.



“That I have an undisclosed and undeclared real estate business when I have no real estate business and Applicant has not provided a scintilla of evidence that I do. That I concealed my identity by using aliases to sell the property to third parties when Applicant’s own Exhibit OSP16 shows that I rather sold the property in a representative capacity for Nana Yaa Ode. Nana Yaa Ode also known as Nana Ode Nyarko was my mother (now deceased)." Cecilia Dapaah explained in her affidavit.



Touching on the transfer of funds from her late brother’s account, the former minister in the affidavit indicated that there is no truth in the claim as she explained the funds from a Cal Bank account in the name of his late brother were used to receive funeral donations.



“This account was opened with funeral donations collected by Cal Bank at my late brother’s funeral. The correct account name is conspicuously stated in the Applicant’s Exhibit OSP18 and the Applicant could easily have ascertained the mandate on the account from Cal Bank. The funds are transferred to me for payment of the school fees of my late brother’s children,” the former minister explained.



The OSP has been investigating the former minister of Sanitation, Cecilia Dapaah after an alleged sum of $1 million dollars and 300,000 euros were stolen from her Abelenmpke residence by her two house helps.



So far, the state has charged some 8 persons who are facing criminal charges for the alleged theft case.



