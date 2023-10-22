‘I cannot eat, sleep’ - Businessman who lost 200k due to Akosombo dam spillage

Business News of Sunday, 22 October 2023

A businessman affected by the floods caused by the Akosombo dam spillage, Harry Cosmos Amevor, has decried the losses he has incurred due to the Akosombo dam spillage.



He said he had lost 200,000 worth of products and needed urgent help to get back on his feet.



He is calling on the government to come to his aid in the form of loans in order to get his businesses back running.



He told JoyNews "I cannot even eat or sleep. I am appealing to the government to come to our aid...we could take a loan if the bank would accept us and give us a grace period to pay back the money.”



He added that several of his customers and patrons have been affected by the flood therefore it has also become difficult to sell.



"In Sogakope for instance, I supply products to over 10 hotels, and as we speak, seven of them are badly affected as they have submerged," he said.



