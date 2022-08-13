I can't pay my rent, utilities due to economic hardship - Teacher laments

Business News of Saturday, 13 August 2022

A private school teacher who also works as a receptionist, Adwo has narrated the ordeal she is going through after leaving her parents' home to rent a house at Teshie.



Adwo recounts that after paying GH¢250 monthly as rent for the first two years, her rent which is due will go up again.



In an interview with Daryl Tetteh on his Multi CDB show, she disclosed that despite working two jobs, she is struggling to survive.



Adwo said the GH¢500 she receives monthly is usually spent on her rent and utilities.



She is making a special appeal to the government to deal with the issues the renting space and also handle the economy so that she does not suffer.



"I have been renting for two years but it has been tough. I used to live with my mom but she relocated to Ashaiman so I had to find a place for myself. I used to be a receptionist but now I'm now a teacher.



"I'm a student too and things are really difficult for me. Everything is difficult now so irrespective of where you stay you can't escape. I can't even pay my rent because now it will be increased,"he said.



