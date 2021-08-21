I can revive Komenda Sugar Factory in 16 months if given the opportunity – John Dumelo

Business News of Saturday, 21 August 2021

• John Dumelo has said he can revive the now defunct Komenda Sugar Factory in 16 months



• He believes that when given the opportunity, the factory can operate at full capacity



• The sugar processing and producing factory has been left to rot for many years



A farmer and politician, John Dumelo, has indicated that he can revive the Komenda Sugar Factory when given the opportunity.



According to him, he can get the factory to commence operations at full capacity within 16 months.



In a Twitter post shared on August 19, 2021 John Dumelo wrote, "I can revive the Komenda sugar factory if given the mandate. That factory will start producing sugar within 16 months (considering planting and harvesting of sugarcane). The factory needs about 200,000 tons of sugarcane (pa) to operate at full capacity. We can do it!."



“Depending on the variety of sugarcane, the Komenda Sugar Factory will require raw materials from over 5000 hectares of land to fully operate at a 180-day operational cycle. This is where comprehensive out-grower schemes and agronomic management practices can be implemented. We can do it," he added.



The inactivity of the Komenda Sugar Factory has over the past few weeks become a topic of debate among a section of lawmakers in Parliament and indigenes in the central region where the factory is located.



The sugar-producing factory which was first established in 1964 has now become defunct as a result of technical difficulties and managerial setbacks. The birth of factory was based on the premise of producing sugar locally in a bid to reduce importation.



Though the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration recommissioned the factory on May 30, 2016, in a bid to get it functioning once again and offer employment for the youth, the move hit a snag as the Akufo-Addo-led government took over office shortly in 2017.



The recommissioned Komenda Sugar Factory was expected to create some 7,300 direct and indirect jobs at full operational capacity. The factory also has the ability to crush 1,250 tonnes of sugar cane daily.



I can revive the Komenda sugar factory if given the mandate. That factory will start producing sugar within 16 months( considering planting and harvesting of sugarcane). The factory needs about 200,000 tons of sugarcane(pa) to operate at full capacity. We can do it! — MrDumelo (@johndumelo1) August 19, 2021