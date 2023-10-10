I became the youngest manager of Unilever at age 22 – Alan touts youth leadership

Business News of Tuesday, 10 October 2023

The leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen, has made a strong case for increased youth participation in key leadership roles of the Ghanaian economy.



Citing his personal experience, Alan Kyerematen recounted that his journey began as a junior manager at Unilever Ghana when he was just 22-years-old.



During the time, the former trade minister said he rose through the ranks of the company, making him the youngest manager in its [Unilever] history.



In a post shared on the X platform, formerly Twitter, Alan Kyerematen said that the experience working in the role taught him the incredible potential of young minds when well harnessed.



“My journey began as a junior manager at Unilever Ghana when I was just 22, and I became the youngest manager in the company's history. That experience taught me the incredible potential of young minds,” he wrote on October 9.



He further pledged that when given the nod to become Ghana’s president in the upcoming 2024 election, his appointments will entail 60 percent of young talents aged between 23 and 45.



“As the very first order of business when elected, I pledge that 60% of all my appointments will be reserved for young talents aged 23-45. Together, we'll transform Ghana's future, hand in hand with its future leaders—the youth,” he added.



Meanwhile, Alan Kyerematen who served as Trade Minister under the Kufuor and Akufo-Addo governments is now seeking to contest as an independent candidate after resigning from the governing New Patriotic Party.



He has since launched the 'Movement for Change' as a means to contest in the 2024 general elections.





