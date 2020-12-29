Business News of Tuesday, 29 December 2020

I assembled young guys less than 31 years to build Kantanka Akofena luxury sports car - Kwadwo Safo

Ghanaian renowned car manufacturer widely known as the Kantanka Automobile Company has once again proved to the world that, the black man is capable of making sophisticated machines.



The Company founded by Apostle Prof. Dr Ing Kwadwo Safo, which is headed currently by his son, CEO Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena, aim to conquer the local market and set out on an international journey, with high-quality vehicles.



The Kantanka Automobile Company has once again made the country proud after its launch of the church 40th Technology Exhibition, at the Apostle Safo School of Art and Science (ASSAS) at Awoshie Last Stop, Accra on December 27, 2020.



During the lunch, the new vehicle which has become the talk of town is said to be the all-new Kantanka Akofena luxuries Sports Vehicle, with 2.0 engine capacity.



In a video-monitored by Ghananewss.com, Kwadwo Safo Jnr during the launch revealed that he assembled young guys less than 31 years to build Kantanka Akofena luxury sports car.



Features available on the inside of the Kantanka Akofena includes; Anti-lock braking system, High-quality white-coloured leather seats, Ambient lights, Hi-Fi speakers, Large LED TV and various dashboard digital monitors and more.









