'I am an advocate of good salaries' - Minister declares amidst rage over wages of SOE CEOs

Business News of Thursday, 28 April 2022

SOEs report loss of nearly GH¢6 billion



Ghanaians demand sacking of nonperforming CEOs



Government set to restructure pay of SOE CEOs



Minister for Public Enterprises, Joseph Cudjoe has defended Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) who are said to be enjoying ‘fat’ salaries in addition to other allowances despite superintending over loss-making outfits.



According to the minister, the losses were occurring as a result of CEOs not being able to determine the pricing of the products and services they render.



Speaking at the ‘Minister’s Meet The Press Series’ on April 27, he also maintained that a lot of the SOEs were incurring losses because the public was unwilling to pay for the right selling price.



“The issue is that when ECG sets a tariff which is cost-reflective and incorporates margin, next month they will make profit. So Nana Poku should I ask ECG to set that tariff?



“And if we will cry and not agree to that tariff and ECG is reporting losses, should we cry? It is the same for Ghana Water but the State entities don’t have that window, so a lot of them, you will see CEO in place reporting losses because we are not willing to pay the right selling price.



"To report profit means that revenue should be generated, cost should be paid, interest, taxes, salaries, utilities…every cost should be paid for and then you report a profit,” Mr. Cudjoe explained.



The Minister added that he cannot be used as a conduit to slash salaries of workers.



He stressed that persons who were delivering on their jobs merited ‘fat’ salaries whiles those who were not performing must be made to work hard.



“I am an advocate of good salaries. Good salary because I have said this…I know foreign companies even come here and when they are paying good salaries, Ghanaian personnel managers, HR, advice not to pay good salaries.



“The difference between a country becoming wealthy is for people to be paid good salaries. That is all. Because it is when they can cater for their needs and also save in the financial system then deposits build up in the financial system to enable the financial system give loans to businesses and individuals who need them.



“So if somebody is taking fat salary, my issue is, whether the person is giving an output that reflects the salary. That is all. If the person is performing and taking good salary, I clap for the person.



“If the person is not performing and taking good salary, you exact performance from the person because you are paying the person. So I am a lover of fat salaries. You can’t use me to pay people bad. I also speak for people who are not paid well,” Mr. Cudjoe said.



