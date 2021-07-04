Huni-Valley to get modern market complex - Former MP

Business News of Sunday, 4 July 2021

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Lawyer Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, the former Member of Parliament for Prestea Huni-Valley Constituency in the Western Region has cut sod for the construction of a modern market complex for the people of Huni-Valley.



The project which is being financed by the Minerals Development Fund (MDF) when completed would contain lockable shops, open stalls, access points for vehicles among others.



Speaking during the sod-cutting ceremony, Lawyer Barbara Oteng-Gyasi said she was pleased to be a part of this dream through project she stated during her campaign in the 2020 elections.



She urged the Chief and his subjects to play a 'watchdog' role for the contractor to complete the project on time.



She also urged the contractor to engage the unemployed youth in the labour works.



"I will implore the contractor to use some of our youth who are not working to support the construction so that at the end of the day, they will get money for living", she said.



Even though am not your MP but I will continue to fight for your welfare, Prestea Huni-Valley is my best Constituency and I will lobby for the development to come to Prestea Huni-Valley so I will urge everybody here to support Akufo-Addo government to succeed", she added.



Lawyer Barbara Oteng-Gyasi took the opportunity to reiterate the good works of the NPP Government in areas of infrastructural development which Huni Valley had benefitted from such as Railways development, Cottage industries (Gari and Oil Palm processing) under the industrialisation programme and Road construction comprising the Bogoso through Insusiding to Huni-Valley road as well as the Huni-Valley town roads.



The Chief of Bosomtwe Divisional Area (Huni Valley), Nana Kwabena Amponsah IV, thanked Lawyer Barbara Oteng-Gyasi for her continuous support to the people of Huni-Valley and its environs and also advised the traders to ensure relocation to the new market when completed and not make any excuses which would derail the essence of the project.



On his part, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Prestea Huni Valley Municipality, Dr. Isaac Dasmani asked the community to give the needed support to the contractor to facilitate expeditious execution of the project which would be undertaken in phases.



The Market Queen and the entire gathering expressed appreciation to the various stakeholders for making their dream of a new market possible.



Also in attendance were the Divisional Chief of Bogoso Nana Sompreh II, the Chairman of the MDF Local Management Committee Mr. Bimpeh, representative of the Minerals Commission Mr Samuel Blay, the Constituency Chairman of the New Patriotic Party Abbeam Kuntu Danso and staff of the Works Department of the Municipal Assembly.