Press Releases of Thursday, 25 February 2021

Source: HRRG

Human Rights Reporters Ghana calls for calm, end to acts of violence against LGBTQI+ community

The Human Rights Reporters Ghana (HRRG) regrets the inhumane actions of some section of the public on persons identified as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex (LGBTQI+) in our communities following the recent launch of their office space in Accra which has generated a huge public outcry.



According to reports making rounds on both social and traditional media, LGBTQI+ persons are being physically and verbally abused in their homes and at public and workplaces.



The HRRG condemns in no uncertain terms these dastardly and dehumanizing acts of injustices, calling on its perpetrators to desist with immediate effect and allow the laws to work.



The queer Ghanaians are people who live and work with us in our communities on daily basis. We should also bear in mind that we live in a country that upholds the Rule of Law, Freedom and Justice for all. No one should take the law into his/her own hands to deprive any person of his or her dignity through any form of violence.



We should allow our laws and institutions to work for the sake of justice and peace to prevail.



As a rights organization which believes that society should be free from all forms of discrimination, we add our voices to calls on leadership of Ghana to take action and ensure justice is served and peace is restored with immediate effect.



Thank you.



Signed



Joseph Kobla Wemakor

Executive Director

Tel: 0243676813



Margaret Attipoe

Administrative Assistant

Tel: 0554569068