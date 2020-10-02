Press Releases of Friday, 2 October 2020

Human Capital Magazine Africa, a Pan African digital publication launched

The maiden edition of Human Capital Magazine Africa

CarvinClay People Development today announced the launch of Human Capital Magazine Africa, a pan African digital publication that showcases the knowledge, drive and leadership on the African continent.



The magazine has been carefully designed to project key Human Resources (HR), Organisational and Business Transformation issues common to the corporate landscape of Africa. It draws on broad perspectives of topical corporate issues, leveraging context and practice to provide patrons a unique reader experience.



The first edition of this groundbreaking magazine will feature Mr. Fred Swaniker, Founder & CEO of the African Leadership Group on the topic How Africa Can Be Transformed Through Leadership.



The magazine throws its Spotlight on Mr Matimba Mbungela, the Chief Human Resource Officer, Vodacom Group, South Africa, on his interesting journey to the top as an HR practitioner.



This first edition also captures the insightful and captivating interview with Oluwafunke (Funke) Amobi, Country Head, Human Capital at Stanbic Bank Nigeria.



Other reputable contributors include Josephine Mukumbya the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Agricultural Business Initiative (aBi), Uganda and Eddy Datubo in the United Kingdom and a Global Leader in Business Transformation and Strategic Change.



Other exciting features to look forward to in HCMA include Redefining WorkPlace Mental Health and Wellbeing, 3 Tips to Understand Your Child's Learning Style, Career Guidance with Carvin Clay and The Lesser Evil-Why Workers Accept Furlough among other noteworthy stories.



As well as worthy important human resource statistics and information across the continent.



This edition also features some talented HR Mentees who share their experience on the opportunities and advantages that being on the HR Mentoring Programme instituted by CarvinClay has offered them.



It is expected that the magazine will be published bi-annually and will be available to buy and download from http://hcma.carvinclay.com. The cost for downloading the digital magazine is $6.00 (GH¢ 28.90) however, one can read excerpts of the magazine from the same website for free.



The CEO and Founder of CarvinClay People Development, Irene Asare at the virtual launch of the magazine today, said "The whole point of Human Capital Magazine Africa is to offer something different - a magazine which will inspire and motivate people.



People will actually look forward to reading this magazine and learn from the life struggles of Africa's top HR practitioners and business leaders."



Human Capital Magazine writes about people and will feature articles on Chief Executives Officers, Business Executives and Business Directors that work within some of the continent's largest multinational corporations to give holistic and vast insight into their experiences.



"Africa is a fascinating and diverse continent with professionals and business communities to match, and this magazine aims to shine a spotlight on these professionals' and their success stories," she noted.



Human Capital Magazine Africa will ensure that the news stories, interviews, features, comment sections and advertising reach the widest possible audience on the African continent after the launch.

