How to watch Liverpool vs Arsenal on your phone

Where to live stream all the Premier League action online, including Liverpool vs Arsenal

After the Premier League broke the record for the highest number of goals in a single round of matches on Monday 21 September, one thing is clear: blink and you’ll miss! Unless you’re live-streaming games online with Showmax Pro, that is.



The big match on the table is Arsenal vs Liverpool on Monday 28 September at 7 pm. When Arsenal beat Liverpool back in July, it set off a winning streak that saw them eventually lift the FA Cup. Then the Gunners faced off against Liverpool again in the Community Shield and emerged victoriously. Of course, Liverpool has a Premier League title to defend and won’t be backing down that easily.



All this EPL action and more is available to livestream at www.showmax.com or via the Showmax app, starting at just 59.99 cedi p/m.



What is Showmax Pro?



Showmax Pro bundles all the good stuff you’ve come to expect on Showmax with music channels, news, and live sport streaming from SuperSport. In Ghana, this includes all the Premier League, UEFA Nations, La Liga, Serie A and PSL games, as well as a wide range of live sports events including athletics, professional boxing, and the world’s biggest marathons.



How to get Showmax Pro



Existing Showmax subscribers:



1.Sign in at www.showmax.com or open your Showmax app.

2.From the main profile, go to My Account > Manage Subscription.

3.Select Showmax Pro (either mobile or standard).

4.Start watching live sport.



New Showmax subscribers:



1.Sign up at www.showmax.com or download the Showmax app for phone, tablet or smart TV.



2.Choose Showmax Pro to access live sports, live news and music channels.

3.Start watching.



If you already have the Showmax app, remember to update it to the latest version before the big weekend. That way, when game-time arrives, all you have to do is press “Play”.



Worried about data?



To save data while you’re streaming, go into Settings > Preferences in the app and choose the lowest Bandwidth Capping option. The Minimum setting uses just 100MB per hour.





