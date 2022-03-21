How these two young Ghanaian's built an automated rotary bed for babies

Business News of Monday, 21 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Lack of machines major challenge in production of automated rotary bed, Designer



Wode Maya calls for support for manufacturers of automated rotary bed



JHS and University graduates develop automated rotary bed



The growing problem of patients lying on the bare floor in hospitals has had Ghanaians complaining for years but it seems there is no end in sight.



However, two young men in the country have set out to find a solution to the problem.



The two are Abel, a graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, and Emmanuel, a JHS graduate.



These men, who initially wanted to build a rotary car park system decided to change the focus to an automated rotary bed system after sighting a video of new mothers sleeping on the floor at the Manhyia hospital with their babies.



Their aim is to provide beds for babies in hospitals for a start, hence the system is for babies.



The designer of the system, Abel, in an interview with Ghanaian vlogger, Wode Maya said it took them about six months to complete the prototype which cost them GH¢10,000 adding that they are ready for mass production.



Abel said he designed the system and told Emmanuel how to cut the metals and put them together, which was done.



He said the major challenge they encountered with the system is precision as the machines needed for the manufacturing.



“We don’t have a lot of tools and machines like laser cutters… some are available but the charge us so we had to manually do the design, do the cutting ourselves and put the pieces together so the challenges is we have some production errors because of precision,” Abel said.



“It is support that we need… financial support and then any other support and in terms of knowledge we are ready,” he added.



He said though the prototype contains five beds, with the provision of all that is needed, the system can be designed to contain up to 10 beds.



“We have a lot of problems and we shouldn’t expect others to come solve it for us. Others have enough spaces in their hospitals so they won’t think of something like this so it’s our own responsibility to identify the challenges in our society, pay attention to them with the little skills that we have we can put the pieces together and come up with something great.”



Wode Maya, donated GH¢10,000 to the gentlemen to build another rotary bed which he will donate to a hospital in the country. The move is meant get other benevolent individuals or organisations on board to support Abel and Emmanuel.



