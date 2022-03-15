You are here: HomeBusiness2022 03 15Article 1491236

Business News of Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

How social media users have reacted to fuel price projections

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Fuel price increases Fuel price increases

Fuel prices to hit GH¢11

COPEC hints at further increment in fuel price

Fuel currently sold at GHC8.490 per liter

One may have noticed irregular price hikes in products on the food market alongside other products and services.

Paramount amongst them is the skyrocketing hike in fuel.

The inconsistent price of fuel seems to have taken a toll on motor and vehicle owners since they have to pay more in order to use their cars.

Some vehicle owners have hinted at alternative options – resort to public transport – should there be further increments.

Some people have taken to Twitter to share their frustrations on the increasing hike in fuel prices.

Some Ghanaians could not hide their anger as they unleashed a huge part of it on the ‘economic messiah’, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Pump price currently stands at GHC8.490 at some private fuel stations.

Meanwhile, the president of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said that Ghana is not the only country facing such difficulties.

According to him, fuel prices must go up due to rising crude prices.

The Bulk Oil distributors also stated that, the new pricing window which begins on March 16, will see fuel prices selling up to as high as GH¢11.

Read how Ghanaians are lamenting below