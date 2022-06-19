How can exportation of weed save the economy if oil, gold money couldn't? - Agbodza

Business News of Sunday, 19 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwame Agboza speaks on exportation of cannabis



John Dumelo advocates for production, exportation of legal marijuana



Ghana can make US$70 billion in 6 years after exporting cannabis, Dumelo



Member of Parliament for Adaklu, Kwame Governs Agbodza, has wondered how the exportation of cannabis can help the country rake in some revenue to stabilize the wobbling economy.



According to him, monies generated from the exploration of the country's resources; gold and oil have not been able to save the country.



“Revenues generated from gold and oil are unable to solve the challenges, is it the export of weed that would help us?”, he questioned.



Kwame Governs Agbodza said this at the commissioning of a 3-unit classroom block in Adaklu Anfoe.



Although marijuana usage still remains illegal, the country risks being left out of the booming legal cannabis market which is generating significant revenue for key economies.



For instance, in the United States, the cannabis industry added more than 100,000 jobs in 2021, according to a New York Post report.



The report said Americans for the period spent nearly US$25 billion on cannabis even as the budding industry expanded by about 33 percent, adding more than 107,000 new jobs to the US economy.



On the global front, the cannabis industry hit US$37.4 billion in sales for 2021 and is estimated to further rise to US$102 billion by 2026, according to a recent Global Cannabis Report.



It is against this background that agribusiness entrepreneur, John Dumelo, made a case for Ghana to venture into the legalization and production of marijuana-based products for economic purposes.



According to him, while Ghana operates casinos, and allows for alcohol intake and cigarette usage, it is imperative for the country to critically look at legalizing the usage, production and export of marijuana-based products.



He indicated that Ghana can make US$70 billion in 6 years after venturing into this business.