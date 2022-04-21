How a school teacher left the classroom to establish an abattoir

Business News of Thursday, 21 April 2022

For many, completing school, getting a job with the government, and settling has always been the plan.



But that cannot be said about a former teacher of Osino Presby SHS and Okuapeman SHS who quit teaching to operate an abattoir business at Osino in the Fanteakwa South district in the eastern region,



Justice Doe holds a BSc in Agriculture from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and has been teaching since he left the University some years ago.



However, the normal dream of a Ghanaian Graduate of earning just a job seems not to be the plan for Doe since he explains that he “wants to leave good and take care of his family”.



Justice Doe as a result has left his salaried work to establish the only abattoir at Osino in the Eastern Region.



He explains that upon his research, he discovered that his people had to go all the way to Anyiman before they could get access to fresh meat; a situation he says was very worrying considering the distance between the two towns.



Doe indicated that he, therefore, decided to set up an abattoir where access to fresh meat will be made easier for his people and people in the neighboring villages.



“I realised most people from Osino and its environs go to Anyinam to buy meat. So I opened this meat banquet to provide them with an alternative and to also help me as an entrepreneur. You will get fresh cow meat and goat meat when you come here. I am looking forward to opening an ultramodern abattoir and entering into meat processing,” Sir Doe told Radio One in an interview.



To Sir Doe, there is the need to build one's empire from the scratch in order to achieve self-sufficiency and he intends to work at ensuring that he achieves that since he has decided to drop his certificate and hassle.



“To be independent in Ghana, you need to build your own empire from the scratch. That is why I have abandoned my certificate to fight for my independence.”



Currently, Group Sir Doe now has a piggery and meat banquet.