How Zoomlion was first established with one tricycle - Joseph Siaw-Agyepong recounts

Business News of Thursday, 9 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Waste management company, Zoomlion started from small beginnings



Jospong used to run a printing business



Trip to China inspired Zoomlion



Joseph Siaw-Agyepong, Executive Chairman for the Jospong Group of Companies has shared startling details behind the establishment of Zoomlion, a waste management company.



Years before the company was set up, a young Jospong as he is popularly known was operating a printing business that he shares was not yielding enough returns.



But after the business folded, he visited Begoro, a town in the Eastern region where he went to seek for God’s favour and intervention over his life.



In what came to him as a vision in a dream, Jospong said he received conviction to travel to the Asian country of China after his encounter with the Lord.



Speaking at an Annual Thanksgiving Service held for his company, Jospong said he realised the tricycles being used in China were used to collect refuse and this inspired him to purchase one to start his own waste management company.



He added that after making use of the tricycle for a period, he was able to raise some money to purchase three more tricycles and this sparked the beginning of Zoomlion as a waste management company.



“It was at that moment that I resolved to go to Begoro and seek the face of the Lord and there I had a dream. I later travelled to China and saw tricycles collecting refuse."



"I then purchased one and later 300 then I acquired four plots of land at the Group’s current location which is our headquarters,” Joseph Siaw-Agyepong recounted.



“In all our understanding of doing things, God has a way in it. Looking at the life span of this business which has footprints in all 260 districts across the country shows that it was made possible by only God," he testified.