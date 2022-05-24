How Accra floods have shutdown businesses temporarily

Business News of Tuesday, 24 May 2022

In the heart of Accra are many beautiful sceneries but the picture becomes gloomy anytime it rains.



With filth engulfing the most talked about city of lights - Accra, drains and gutters are equally choked due to the indiscriminate dumping of refuse into drains and gutters.



Though many have accused the country of having a poor drainage system, the Akufo-Addo led government, through the Ministry of Works and Housing has noted an amount of GH¢450 million was invested in the last five years to expand drains in the country, especially in the regional capital - Accra.



On Saturday, May 21, 2022, it rained and as usual, there were reports of the countless homes that were flooded and properties that were destroyed because of the downpour.



The situation was not different on Monday evening when the rains started around 9pm through to Tuesday morning.



Several homes have been flooded, and some parts of the Kaneshie - Graphic road have had portions of the road destroyed by the gushing water.



Whilst many are trying to salvage their destroyed goods, businesses have not been spared. Markets, lorry stations, shops and stalls alike have been ravaged by raging waters from the rains.



Drivers refuse to move because of flooded roads:



Commercial vehicle drivers in different parts of the capital are finding it hard to move around normally because floods have covered most roads.

GhanaWeb’s checks revealed that, drivers moving from Russia to Circle, Russia to Nima, Zambramaline to Kasoa for instance were reluctant to load their cars with passengers because of the deplorable nature of the Abossey Okai, Kaneshie roads.



The few that worked in these aforementioned areas cut corners to get to their destination.





