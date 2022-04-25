Housing deficit bridged as Rehoboth outdoors 400 affordable housing units

Business News of Monday, 25 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Rehoboth on a quest to build more affordable houses



Reduce import taxes on building materials, Government told



Government must assist private companies, CEO



In a bid to bridge Ghana’s 2 million housing deficit, Rehoboth Properties Ltd. has outdoor 400 housing units at the Knightsbridge luxurious affordable housing in Kwabenya.



CEO of Rehoboth Properties Ltd., Gideon Ayiku Akrofi, said the project is part of the company’s efforts to transform the housing industry in Ghana.



Speaking at the grand opening of the Knightsbridge luxurious affordable housing the CEO stated, “I deem it a journey because we at Rehoboth the organizers of this grand opening of our Knightsbridge phase 1 400 luxurious affordable housing believe that the ideas and dreams about the development of housing and how technology continues to shape our cities, homes, and life are one that will go beyond this event.”



He further stated that additional units will be added.



“Rehoboth having been in existence for a decade we are honoured to add the Rehoboth Knightsbridge project with a state-of-the-art facility also ongoing projects running concurrently are immense Rehoboth pumps and our soon to launch 2500 affordable two-bedroom bungalows at Danfa called Rehoboth Heavens in partnership with Ecobank to provide mortgage facilities for Ghanaians in the diaspora and in Ghana which help reduce the 2 million housing deficit we face as a country.”



He further called on the government to institute policies that will push the affordable housing agenda in the country whiles calling for a partnership between private and public sector companies in addressing the housing deficit in Ghana.



“To make housing more affordable, we call on the government to assist local private companies as it is being for foreign companies such as import tax waivers on building materials, etc. This will compensate for high increments arising from the high volatility of the dollar and enhance affordability thereby bridging the gap in the housing industry."